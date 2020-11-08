Cute Winky Face Traffic Lights Have Popped Up On Dubai's Palm Jumeirah

د . إAEDSRر . س

Waiting in traffic can be frustrating at best, so Dubai is doing the most to bring a little cheer to your journey.

Dubai resident Vicki Matheson spotted this adorable addition to traffic lights this weekend on the Palm, and she’s not the only one.

Residents have been sharing the cute snippets to the ‘gram all weekend, we LOVE this little dose of positivity energy, the winky faces bringing a dose of joy to your commute!

You’ll spot the adorable winky face traffic lights on the Palm Jumeirah

WATCH: “This made my day”: Residents driving on the Palm spotted the cutie addition

Vid via @diana.beattrice

