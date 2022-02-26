WizKid And Tyga Are Coming To Dubai To Perform As Part Of The Spectacular BLU Fest

Holddddd up!

Aren’t we so glad just how concerts have come back to normal in the UAE? And an even better start to 2022 is all thanks to WizKid and Tyga’s upcoming performance at BLU Fest, an event that’ll be held by BLU Dubai.

This is about to be one of the sickest and hyped nights because there’s nothing like an event with global celebs coming to play! It’s the perfect balance of thrill, lots of squealing fans and perfect singalongs to all our favourite hits.

Party like we used to is the motto, and this HUGE festival is bringing all the vibes under ONE venue

March 5 is the date to mark in your calendars, people.

On Saturday, is when BLU Fest is taking place, bringing together R&B’s biggest WizKid and rapper Tyga for a performance under the stars at Burj Parks.

FYI, Burj Parks is the stunning outdoor venue aside Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai Fountains.

FYI, this will be BIG!

With over 8,000 people due to attend, there is a range of tickets options available, including General Admission, Golden Circle and VIP (over 21’s only).

BOOK YOUR tickets ASAP!

You know this is about to be the event of the week, so get your tickies sorted here ASAP.

More deets: