Women All Across The UAE Can Be Celebrated For Their Sporting Achievements On Billboards

It’s been a long journey for women to be given equal rights. Now that we’re in the day and age where equality is a lot more prominent than it was aeons ago, it’s time to celebrate it LOUD and CLEAR.

How about we celebrate women’s accomplishments on billboards all across Dubai?

The idea actually isn’t far fetched because adidas is giving women the HUGE platform to celebrate women of the UAE who are creating new possibilities in sports

Billboards across the city can showcase YOUR story For the next chapter of its ‘Impossible is Nothing’ journey, adidas is showcasing and celebrating women’s stories of seeing possibilities in sports and beyond. Let’s name a few that broke down barriers on and off the pitch, court, track and field. adidas brand ambassadors Raha Moharrak, Dareen Barbar, and Nouf Al Anzi were spotted on billboards on Sheikh Zayed Road. All women from all sports backgrounds are encouraged to join the campaign and be featured on the billboards which will go live during the final 2 weeks of March.

Here’s how you can end up on the billboard

Post a photo to Instagram of yourself participating in your sport of choice, anywhere in the city. Complete the sentence I’M POSSIBLE BECAUSE____________ Include #ImpossibleIsNothing and #adidasDXB in your photo and tag @adidasdxb

The live billboards will feature participants tagged photos and their Instagram handles, giving all women the opportunity to make the impossible possible!