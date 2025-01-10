Just Launched: Dine With Superheroes At This Wonderland Brunch By Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay

This January, brunch is taking a thrilling turn with its Superhero Theme.

The Wonderland Brunch has just launched at Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay and it’s your turn to dine with superheroes every Saturday from 1 PM to 4 PM

Families and food enthusiasts alike are invited to indulge in a brunch experience like no other…

Book here!

There are packages to suit every appetite

This brunch has got it all: a Transformers Mascot, animators like Wonder Woman and Batman, spectacular performances including a Cyro Show, magic acts, and a Bubble Extravaganza! For the Little Heroes, the dedicated kids’ corner is packed with fun activities to keep them entertained while adults savour the magic.

Prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. IHG Dining Deal members enjoy an exclusive 25% discount.

AED 199 per person, inclusive of soft drinks

AED 299 per person, inclusive of house beverages

AED 75 for kids aged 6-12 years

You need to reserve your spot now and secure your place at the most exciting brunch in town. Membership to IHG Dining Deals is free! – visit IHG.COM/JOINNOWEN to sign up.

Whether you’re a foodie, a family, or a fan of unforgettable entertainment, the Wonderland Brunch promises a spectacular Saturday escape

Where? Brasserie on 1, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay

When? Every Saturday | 1 PM – 4 PM

Reservations: Call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinnbb@ihg.com

Book here!