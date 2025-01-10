Just Launched: Dine With Superheroes At This Wonderland Brunch By Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
This January, brunch is taking a thrilling turn with its Superhero Theme.
Families and food enthusiasts alike are invited to indulge in a brunch experience like no other…
This brunch has got it all: a Transformers Mascot, animators like Wonder Woman and Batman, spectacular performances including a Cyro Show, magic acts, and a Bubble Extravaganza! For the Little Heroes, the dedicated kids’ corner is packed with fun activities to keep them entertained while adults savour the magic.
Prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. IHG Dining Deal members enjoy an exclusive 25% discount.
You need to reserve your spot now and secure your place at the most exciting brunch in town. Membership to IHG Dining Deals is free! – visit IHG.COM/JOINNOWEN to sign up.
Where? Brasserie on 1, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay
When? Every Saturday | 1 PM – 4 PM
Reservations: Call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinnbb@ihg.com
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service