Just Launched: Dine With Superheroes At This Wonderland Brunch By Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay

Anika Eliz Baby
By

This January, brunch is taking a thrilling turn with its Superhero Theme. 

The Wonderland Brunch has just launched at Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay and it’s your turn to dine with superheroes every Saturday from 1 PM to 4 PM

Families and food enthusiasts alike are invited to indulge in a brunch experience like no other…

Book here!

There are packages to suit every appetite

This brunch has got it all: a Transformers Mascot, animators like Wonder Woman and Batman, spectacular performances including a Cyro Show, magic acts, and a Bubble Extravaganza! For the Little Heroes, the dedicated kids’ corner is packed with fun activities to keep them entertained while adults savour the magic.

Prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. IHG Dining Deal members enjoy an exclusive 25% discount.

  • AED 199 per person, inclusive of soft drinks
  • AED 299 per person, inclusive of house beverages
  • AED 75 for kids aged 6-12 years

You need to reserve your spot now and secure your place at the most exciting brunch in town. Membership to IHG Dining Deals is free! – visit IHG.COM/JOINNOWEN to sign up.

Whether you’re a foodie, a family, or a fan of unforgettable entertainment, the Wonderland Brunch promises a spectacular Saturday escape

Where? Brasserie on 1, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay

When? Every Saturday | 1 PM – 4 PM

Reservations: Call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinnbb@ihg.com

Book here!

Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay is the UAE’s first Holiday Inn with an open lobby concept. Located a short ride (18 minutes) from Dubai International Airport, the hotel is in the heart of Dubai’s business and leisure districts, and is close to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the Dubai Canal. The hotel offers 275 modern guest rooms and suites, with 55-inch smart TVs and comfortable beds, as well as state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces that can cater for up to 100 guests.

Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay houses various recreational facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, a yoga room, and spa. Dining options include Brasserie on One and La Plancha Terraza Mexicana. Kids aged 12 and below stay and eat for free at the family-friendly hotel. 

Visit Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay's Official Website
Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay On Instagram
Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay On TikTok
