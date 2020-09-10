Dubai
Woop Woop It’s The Weekend And Here Are 6 Cool Things To Do
Oooft, that was a long week wasn’t it? But don’t worry anymore, the weekend is here and you can chill and relax all you want and do ALL your favorite activities. We took the courtesy and made a list of the top 6 things to do during your weekend.
6. Find our very own Camella and win 2 pairs of 2 tickets of 7-star cinema tickets
Now you have the whole weekend to find Lovin Dubai’s very own Camella Camello and take a picture with her. Post it on your socials and tag us and you will directly enter the draw to win 2 tickets of the 7-star cinema experience.
5. Train with Rio to support their cause
Team Angel Wolf have now come up with weekly training #TrainWithRio. Every week they’ll have certain exercises with the last week being circuit training.
They did each movement with 10 reps and did 1 set. It can be made harder by increasing the reps or sets or using more advanced techniques in the variation of the movements.
You can now join them by doing any kind of exercise suitable to you and then post it on Instagram with the tag #TrainWithRio
#TrainWithRio Circuit 01: Week 1 … Inclusive Impactivity™️ To continue with our posts and videos of our training on our rooftop at @thesustainablecity we have now we have completed practising 8 different movements, now it is time to put them together into a circuit to end the week (please check out the first post on 1st September that explains everything that is happening for #TrainWithRio and how it works!). Circuit 1, week 1 (5th September): movement: – Upper Body: Press Ups – Lower Body: Squats – Core: Plank – Cardio: Jumping jacks – Upper Body: Row – Lower Body: Bridges – Core: – Sit Ups – Cardio – High Knees We did each movement with 10 reps and did 1 set. It can be made harder by increasing the reps or sets or using more advanced techniques in the variation of the movements. As we progress through the month we will naturally progress the difficulty of the movements and circuits. In the previous videos from this week, Nick has shown how to do the movements (with different variations) and we have shown examples of how to make routines inclusive and fun by how we get Rio involved! You do not have to do what we are doing, we just want to inspire people in September to move, be strong, be healthy and be inclusive … it doesn’t matter what method you do to achieve this, maybe you already have exercise conditioning classes or routines that you enjoy … whatever you choose, do it safely and think how maybe you could inspire or include someone else to move this month … Inclusive Impactivity™️ (Please remember to check with your doctor before starting any physical exercise program. Make adaptions to the movements that suits YOUR needs and requirements and it is really important to learn correct technique for each movement to avoid injury, so if required do ask a professional for guidance!) ENJOY! #TeamAngelWolf #InclusiveImpactivity
4. This Ripe Market brings to you the most organic and fresh produce and many more goodies to buy
Wander around the indoor market stalls at Ripe Market, Times Square Center.
Enjoy a community shopping experience featuring local artisans and designers, everything from organic fruits and vegetables, natural skincare, leather handbags, rustic home ware, handmade jewelry and so much more!
Open every Saturday 10am to 5pm.
With the Ripe Market, every Friday & Saturday is a chance to shop, explore, and discover small homegrown businesses! We have three locations: – • Ripe Market, Springs Souk (Every Friday 10am-LATE) • Ripe Market, Times Square Center (Every Saturday 10am-5pm) • Ripe Retail Pop-Up, Nakheel Mall (Every Friday & Saturday 10am-7pm) – This Summer is the best time to explore the local community and the various small homegrown businesses. Each week you will find a selection of local businesses selling everything from organic skincare, handcrafted leather bags, handmade jewellery, unique fashion, art and loads more! – #ripemarket #ripefresh #shoplocal #supportsmallbusiness #dubaimums #dubaidads #dubaikids #bloggersdubai #uae #myuae #dubai #mydubai #mall #springssouk #springssoukdubai #timessquarecenterdubai #nakheelmall
3. Have a meal(s) at this purely Persian restaurant with recipes carried down from 3 generations
2. Enjoy stunning art pieces from local artists EXCLUSIVELY only at Gallery One
Gallery One is really trying to support local artists by now getting there artwork into their galleries. Thursday is the launch day of their very first local artist. The artist will be able to come to the gallery and be the first one to hang their pieces of art on the wall which will then hopefully generate content for their Instagram to further push the following of these talented artists.
The wait is finally over…. The team here at Gallery One are so excited to share this new release with you! At only 20 years old this Artist is a real talent and we are extremely proud to be working with her and her amazing brand. @linesbybeth is known for her continuous-line style and has joined up with Gallery One to release a beautifully curated collection of Limited Edition artworks that you can find both online and in our stores. Keep your eyes on our social media page today for more insights into this exciting collaboration 👏 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• الانتظار قد انتهى أخيرا…. فريق العمل هنا في Gallery One متحمس جدًا لمشاركة هذا الإصدار الجديد معكم! بعمر 20 عامًا فقط ، تعتبر هذه الفنانة موهبة حقيقية ونحن فخورون جدًا بالعمل معها ومع علامتها التجارية المذهلة. تشتهر linesbybeth@ بأسلوبها المتواصل وقد انضمت إلى Gallery One لإصدار مجموعة منسقة بشكل جميل من الأعمال الفنية ذات الإصدار المحدود والتي يمكنك العثور عليها على موقعنا الالكتروني وفي متاجرنا. تابعونا على صفحات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الخاصة بنا اليوم لمزيد من المعلومات حول هذا التعاون المثير 👏 #localartist #middleeasternartist #vintageart #artistsoninstagram #artoftheday #dubaiartist #saudi #saudiarabia #bahrain #dubai #ksa #kuwait #qatar #uae #oman #jeddah #saudia #sauditrends #saudiwomen #saudistyle #saudifashion #saudigirls #saudigold #saudiarab #saudiaarabia #saudipride #saudiweddings #saudilife #saudi #saudiart
1. Indulge in a mouth watering brunch at the Burj Club
Indulge in mouth-watering bites and free-flowing beverages as the Ultimate BBQ Brunch at The Rooftop at The Burj Club returns.
This “Miami-meets-Manhattan” hangout is the perfect urban oasis impressively located within the tallest building in the world. With both a live barbecue station and a salad station, guests will be transported to foodie heaven while tucking into delicious food accompanied by a selection of premium beverages.
Fancy a midday feast with unbeatable views? You’ve found your perfect venue.
AED 195 for Adults & AED 110 for kids, kids below 6 years dine free.
From 12pm until 4pm every Friday!
Take in views of the heart of #Dubai, indulge in our delicious brunch menu and take a dip in the pool, all at #TheBurjClub, Rooftop #Brunch! Available every Friday from 12pm-4pm, reserve your spot today: +971 4 888 3900 #BurjKhalifa استمتعوا بتجربة برانش رائعة ومختلفة في #نادي_البرج، #برج_خليفة كل يوم جمعة من الساعة 12:00 ظهراً وحتى الساعة 4:00 عصراّ! احجزوا أماكنكم الآن عبر الرقم +971 4 888 3900