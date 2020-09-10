Woop Woop It’s The Weekend And Here Are 6 Cool Things To Do

Oooft, that was a long week wasn’t it? But don’t worry anymore, the weekend is here and you can chill and relax all you want and do ALL your favorite activities. We took the courtesy and made a list of the top 6 things to do during your weekend. 6. Find our very own Camella and win 2 pairs of 2 tickets of 7-star cinema tickets Now you have the whole weekend to find Lovin Dubai’s very own Camella Camello and take a picture with her. Post it on your socials and tag us and you will directly enter the draw to win 2 tickets of the 7-star cinema experience.

5. Train with Rio to support their cause Team Angel Wolf have now come up with weekly training #TrainWithRio. Every week they’ll have certain exercises with the last week being circuit training. They did each movement with 10 reps and did 1 set. It can be made harder by increasing the reps or sets or using more advanced techniques in the variation of the movements. You can now join them by doing any kind of exercise suitable to you and then post it on Instagram with the tag #TrainWithRio

4. This Ripe Market brings to you the most organic and fresh produce and many more goodies to buy Wander around the indoor market stalls at Ripe Market, Times Square Center. Enjoy a community shopping experience featuring local artisans and designers, everything from organic fruits and vegetables, natural skincare, leather handbags, rustic home ware, handmade jewelry and so much more! Open every Saturday 10am to 5pm. More info here.

3. Have a meal(s) at this purely Persian restaurant with recipes carried down from 3 generations Shabestan is a heritage restaurant that has served three generations over the past four decades, yet its legendary service & authentic experience remains. A journey to ancient Persia begins as soon as you enter the restaurant, as a medley of exotic flavours waft the room and traditional Persian melodies play in the background. Look out the windows lining the dining area and you can admire the gorgeous Dubai vista with glittering magical lights by the creek, just as you are presented with an array of tender, well-cooked and marinated meats to feast on. Loacted in Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek.

2. Enjoy stunning art pieces from local artists EXCLUSIVELY only at Gallery One Gallery One is really trying to support local artists by now getting there artwork into their galleries. Thursday is the launch day of their very first local artist. The artist will be able to come to the gallery and be the first one to hang their pieces of art on the wall which will then hopefully generate content for their Instagram to further push the following of these talented artists.