Business
Work Permits Are Back For All Domestic Workers And Employees
Some much-needed good news coming in! The UAE has decided to resume issuing of work/entry permits domestic workers and employees on Monday, October 5.
This new move was made jointly by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).
The decision applies to government, semi-government, and all vital businesses in the country
The reissuing of permits includes all nationalities without any exceptions.
Back in September, it was announced that the issuing of entry permits was up and running again. But, at the time work permits were still on hold because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Precautionary measures are now being taken care of just as well as you might expect.
The permits will be issued by official channels only. All employees that will be called using these permits must carry a pre-entry COVID-19 test and also quarantine themselves for 14 days once they arrive.
A nearly six-month-long wait for work permits to be reissued is finally coming to an end!