Work Permits Are Back For All Domestic Workers And Employees

This new move was made jointly by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Some much-needed good news coming in! The UAE has decided to resume issuing of work/entry permits domestic workers and employees on Monday, October 5.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in coordination with the NCEMA resumes the granting of entry permits for domestic workers as well as employment permits for government and semi-governmental entities and vital facilities in the country #CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/lAU1cfnWjp

The reissuing of permits includes all nationalities without any exceptions.

Back in September, it was announced that the issuing of entry permits was up and running again. But, at the time work permits were still on hold because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Precautionary measures are now being taken care of just as well as you might expect.

The permits will be issued by official channels only. All employees that will be called using these permits must carry a pre-entry COVID-19 test and also quarantine themselves for 14 days once they arrive.

A nearly six-month-long wait for work permits to be reissued is finally coming to an end!

Fingers crossed COVID will vanish soon too