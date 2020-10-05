د . إAEDSRر . س

Business

Work Permits Are Back For All Domestic Workers And Employees

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Some much-needed good news coming in! The UAE has decided to resume issuing of work/entry permits domestic workers and employees on Monday, October 5.

This new move was made jointly by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The decision applies to government, semi-government, and all vital businesses in the country

The reissuing of permits includes all nationalities without any exceptions.

Back in September, it was announced that the issuing of entry permits was up and running again. But, at the time work permits were still on hold because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Precautionary measures are now being taken care of just as well as you might expect.

The permits will be issued by official channels only. All employees that will be called using these permits must carry a pre-entry COVID-19 test and also quarantine themselves for 14 days once they arrive.

A nearly six-month-long wait for work permits to be reissued is finally coming to an end!

Fingers crossed COVID will vanish soon too

via GIPHY

Listen To The Lovin Daily: The Latest Covid Updates From Last Night’s UAE Press Briefing

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?