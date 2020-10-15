Dubai Launches Visas For People Overseas Who Are Working From Home

Incredible news for people who dream of living in Dubai!

Dubai just announced a new programme which offers professional workers who are working from home oversees the chance to relocate to Dubai. (Send this to someone you love abroad!)

Moving to Dubai for WFH peeps makes so much sense, residents will tell you; Dubai is SAFE, with a great lifestyle, high-quality digital infrastructure, global networking opportunities and zero income tax for individuals, plus, both Dubai and the UAE have been recognised as a global model for dealing with the pandemic.

If you’re working from home overseas, you have a new annual visa option where you could live in Dubai and continue to work from home