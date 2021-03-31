Latest
Legal Home Delivery Turns 1! And To Celebrate You Can Get 30% Off This Weekend
With expenses mounting up we can really use a good sale when we get one and if you’ve been waiting a while to stock up on your drinks then now is the time!!!
Here’s a fun discount nugget that’ll have you reppin’ the social scenes; Legal Home Delivery (the only LEGAL solution for alcohol home delivery in Dubai), is hosting 30% off across all their bubblies, grape, spirits and hops!
The 30% off limited period discount will run from 12 midday on March 31 until 11.59 am on April 4, BUT apart from that customers can also enjoy buying Bargain Bottles up to 70% OFF!
The 30% off offer is in celebration of the brand’s 1st Anniversary celebrations this coming weekend!
Choose from over 750 products available online here.
Main image (L) via @blondebedouin
Interested? Order straight from the site for quality guaranteed products and you’ll pay only AED25 for delivery
Don’t keep your litty night waiting, as Legal Home Delivery also has the option of convenient next day delivery, where you can choose your delivery day & time.
*FREE delivery for orders above AED750.
The online store has a fantastic range of drinks, from champers and grape to spirits and hops
Making your shopping a whole lot easier, you’ll discover over 750 products online, as well as amazing savings of up to 70% off on Bargain Bottles, plus more discounts with Everyday Deals and Monthly promos.
Saving you time AND dirhams, purchasing drinks online is a no-brainer!
The important bits
*The 30% off limited period discount will run from 12 midday on March 31 until 11.59 am on April 4
*Bargain Bottles on 70% OFF
*Residents ordering from Legal Home Delivery need a valid liquor licence. Tourists need to show their original passport
*Only AED25 delivery fee
*Minimum order as low as AED150