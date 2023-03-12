You Can Volunteer To Pack Food Parcels For The People In Turkey And Syria Tomorrow

A few more earthquakes struck Turkey after the initial one hit earlier in February. The death toll nears 48,000 people in Turkey and 6,000 in Syria, The Washington Post reported.

HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the UAE, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, announced the launch of the “bridges of giving” campaign. The campaign is in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and is aimed to provide urgent relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey

“Let us join hands in support & solidarity for all those in need,” Sheikh Maktoum tweeted.

You can help pack parcels to help those who were affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, tomorrow

Tomorrow, @MBRInitiatives will launch the Bridges of Giving campaign in collaboration with @emiratesrc to provide urgent relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. Let us join hands in support & solidarity for all those in need. pic.twitter.com/1ayIOLOdxV — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) March 12, 2023

Head to the Dubai World Trade Centre on March 13 from 9am – 6pm to lend a helping hand

