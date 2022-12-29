Community
Your Ultimate Guide To New Year’s Eve Fireworks, Drone Shows & Concerts In Dubai
It’s almost time to think about your New Year’s resolutions however, before that, here’s how to awe yourself with all that Dubai has to offer.
The full New Year celebrations package from fireworks to drones to concerts!
Fireworks show
It’s no secret that Dubai’s fireworks are stunning, but it’s a whole new level of stellar when it comes to fireworks celebrating the New Year. Here’s where you start your New Year’s Eve bash and spark your 2023 entry with these memorable fireworks displays for free:
Burj Khalifa
Dubai Frame
Blue Waters
The Beach
JBR
Burj Al Arab
Atlantis, The Palm
Dubai Creek
Al Seef
Global Village
Dubai Parks and Resorts
Dubai Festival City Mall
Town Square by Nshama
List of Golf courses that’ll be putting on a crackling display in Dubai:
Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club
Emirates Golf Club
Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai
Arabian Ranches Golf Club
Topgolf Dubai
Beach firework spots:
Palm West Beach
Club Vista Mare
You can catch firework displays from the following hotels and resorts too:
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai
One&Only Royal Mirage
JA Beach Hotel – Jebel Ali
Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort
One&Only The Palm
Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Palazzo Versace Dubai
Park Hyatt Dubai
Bulgari Resort Dubai
Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach
Desert camp fireworks include:
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort
Al Khayma Desert Camp
NYE Drone Shows in Dubai
Wait, there’s more for your NYE night to be off the charts!
You ask us what’s better than watching hundreds of drones flying overhead in the night sky displaying spectacular lights? We say watching it for free! Not a single dirham leaving your pockets!
You can catch the DSF Drones Light Show at 8pm and 11pm at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR.
The line of restaurants around this area is perfect for you to hold on to your seats and catch the spectacular drone performances.
Celebrity concerts to spice up your NYE celebrations
Feeling the urge to add some music to your NYE bash? Here’s where you need to go to catch all the celebrity concerts happening in town:
Atlantis, The Palm will have Australian singer Kylie Minogue performing hours before the new year begins.
Everyone’s fav Enrique Iglesias will be joined by the popular Cuban reggaeton duo Gente De Zona to perform live at the trendy beach-side spot, Naamos, on December 31.
The biggest names from the Sudanese entertainment industry will be performing a musical extravaganza on December 31, featuring pop music queen Nada Al-Qalaa, hitmaker Taha Suliman and Maghrebi pop band MarSimba.
Experience and performances of ballads like Samba Belogo Motylka, Prityagenia Bolshe Net and Heaven by award-winning artist Valery Meladze at Burj Al Arab.
The legendary Russian boy band Ivanushki International will perform their top tracks like Zolotye Oblaka and Beznadega Tochka Ru. Head to The Theatre Dubai for all the fun.
Performances from internationally-acclaimed dancing duo Jasmine & Aaron of Britain’s Got Talent at Dubai Opera for a Disco till Dawn-themed celebration.
Bling Bling – A Bollywood-style New Years Eve celebration – feat. BPRAAK, King, Dj Chetas, Starboy LOC.
Groove to a smashing live performance by Harrdy Sandhu, followed by a night beating with tunes from the best DJs at SKY 2.0. Ladies go for freeee.
