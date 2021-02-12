A Zimbabwean Athlete Set A New African Record At The Dubai Para Athletics Grand Prix

WOOT! Zimbabwean athlete, Albert Singele, has made history by setting a new African record at the World Para Athletics Grand Prizx 2021.

The Dubai 2021 Grand Prix kicked off on Wednesday, following a long halt with the pandemic but it’s back and better than ever.

More than 470 athlethes from different parts of the world have come to the city to take part and compete in the same stadium where the 2019 World Championships occured.

Zimbabwean athlete, Albert Singele, came in third (winning the bronze medal)!