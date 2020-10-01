Brunchgoers Listen Up!! Soul Street Could Quite Possibly Be The Brunch Of Your DREAMS!

Holla, wait a minute, we are not kidding you! Soul Street’s funky street-style Friday brunch is back by popular demand and is inviting you to experience their insane Nomad-concept brunch!

If you couldn’t fulfil your travel plans this year, Soul Street has got you covered with the comeback of its immersive Friday brunch at FIVE Jumeirah Village, where you can tuck into a deelishh taco at Mexico’s street food capital, Puebla OR eat at Hong Kong’s famous street markets!