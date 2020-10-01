Lifestyle
Brunchgoers Listen Up!! Soul Street Could Quite Possibly Be The Brunch Of Your DREAMS!
Holla, wait a minute, we are not kidding you! Soul Street’s funky street-style Friday brunch is back by popular demand and is inviting you to experience their insane Nomad-concept brunch!
If you couldn’t fulfil your travel plans this year, Soul Street has got you covered with the comeback of its immersive Friday brunch at FIVE Jumeirah Village, where you can tuck into a deelishh taco at Mexico’s street food capital, Puebla OR eat at Hong Kong’s famous street markets!
On top, every brunch comes with complimentary access to FIVE Jumeirah Village’s social pool
The best bit? You can enjoy all of this, delicious street food, live entertainment, bottomless drinks including alcoholic bevvies for AED299 only.
Take full advantage of the free-flowing drinks while the DJ sets the mood with sick reggaeton house tunes!
Keep the party going with the after-brunch offering 3 drinks for AED100 only.
Don’t stop there!! Keep the celebrations up and at em’ all night by taking up a post-brunch suite at staycay hotspot FIVE Jumeirah Village!
Starting from only AED150, you can get yo’self a superior room with balcony at FIVE Jumeirah Village and make a staycay of it.
So, get your passport ready as Soul Street takes you around the world with this immersive street food brunch every Friday from 1-4pm; after-brunch package from 4-7pm.
For more info, click here.
All the deets!!
Every Friday from 1-4pm; after-brunch package from 4-7pm.
To make a reservation please call 04-455-9989, or email fpjd.dining@fivehotelsandresorts.com
Prices:
- Soul Street Nomad Brunch –AED 299 including alcoholic beverages
- After-brunch drinks package –3 drinks for AED100
- Post-brunch staycay at FIVE Jumeirah Village –from AED150