The heartthrob of Bollywood’s music industry is bringing his melodious voice to Dubai this Valentine’s Day! Enjoy watching Pakistani singer Atif Aslam live in concert at the Dubai Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, February 11, 2022. For the first time, experience the Pakistani singer’s distinct voice accompanied by a symphonic orchestra. Loading… Whether you’re heart-broken or...

This content is for Lovin Extra members only.