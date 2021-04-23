Latest
More Than 10 Million Vaccination Doses Have Been Administered In The UAE
The UAE has administered more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of April 22, as announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).
The announcement made by both the NCEMA and The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) is proof of the campaign’s success, with its goals initially being to achieve herd immunity and ensure that the UAE is on a fast track to recovery from the pandemic.
Image Credits: Image by Angelo Esslinger from Pixabay and NCEMA
The national vaccination drive that started in December 2020 has increased its pace
As of April 24, the NCEMA has already announced 10,106,684 vaccination doses administered throughout the country.
Obaid Rashid Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General, National Emergency Crisis, and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) told Gulf News that the distribution of over 10 million vaccine doses highlights a ‘key achievement that helps the vaccination drive campaign realise its objectives.’
He also gave thanks to the UAE”s leaders, who had set out the vision to extend the vaccine to the community in record time.
