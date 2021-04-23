More Than 10 Million Vaccination Doses Have Been Administered In The UAE

The UAE has administered more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of April 22, as announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The announcement made by both the NCEMA and The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) is proof of the campaign’s success, with its goals initially being to achieve herd immunity and ensure that the UAE is on a fast track to recovery from the pandemic.

Image Credits: Image by Angelo Esslinger from Pixabay and NCEMA