A 7.9 Earthquake In Turkey Killed More Than 100 People Today

This morning, an earthquake has hit a wide area in south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border. Resulting in the death of more than 100 people and the entrapment of many others.

The 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria

In Turkey, officials confirmed more than 76 deaths so far and 10 cities hit, including Diyarbakir. While, in Syria, more than 50 people were killed, state media reported.

The Turkish Interior Minister Suleymon Soylu said 10 cities were hit by the earthquake

Of these 10 cities in Turkey were Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis.

Local officials reported at least 23 deaths in Malatya province, north-east of Gaziantep. Moreover, Sanliurfa reported 17 deaths. Diyarbakir and Osmaniye reported more deaths due to the earthquake.

Lastly, about 440 people were injured.

