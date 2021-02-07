A Cat Got Stuck In The Cockpit Of A Tel Aviv To Dubai Flight For Two Weeks

1 cat. 14 days. 264+ hours. 15,840 minutes. No food. No water. Sounds like a lost cause but no, the trapped cat officially survives the 14-day long isolation after getting rescued. Melodrama aside, a cat was found trapped inside the cockpit of a Boeing 737-900ER (4X-EHB) Dubai bound flight for 14 entire days. Shared via Ido Wachtel, the picture shows a cat chilling by the cockpit of a flight in docked in Tel Aviv. Introverts as cats be like…

Clearly, even animals have missed catching flights as much as we have during the pandemic

Roger! 😊 By the looks of it, this cat really enjoys being a Captain. 😃 — Aeronews (@AeronewsGlobal) February 7, 2021

All jokes aside, Aeronews have confirmed that the cat has been released in their recent update from an hour ago😅…. all’s well that ends well

Update / The cat has been released. 😎 — Aeronews (@AeronewsGlobal) February 7, 2021

