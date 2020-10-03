Announcements
A Missing Cat And Fragile Stray Kittens: These Two Dubai Residents URGENTLY Need Your Help
Dubai community UNITE! This is a PSA for animal lovers and Dubai residents living around Al Quoz, Al Barsha and First Al Khail Road.
Two residents urgently need your help.
One Twitter user who goes by the name, Rose has lost her domestic long-haired cat named Milo on Tuesday, September 29 and has been sharing pictures of her cat online and around her community to alert those living nearby of her missing cat.
She has put out a “financial reward of AED300 for whoever finds Milo.” Rose further mentioned that he’s not wearing his collar and is worried sick because her home cat is not used to the outdoors
Milo’s owner also added that you might find the cat in a state of shock or disorientation as he’s not used to the outdoors.
Milo is missing from Dubai Al Barsha 3, First Al Khail Street 316, Romford since Tuesday, September 29
If you have any information on the same, you can call to notify Milo’s owner on +971505566110.
Another Dubai resident named Jayna Desai, recently rescued two newborn frail kittens found starved and motherless in her community and is seeking a foster home for the two little babies
Jayna found these cats in the alleyway next to, Savoy Suites Hotel Apartments in Mankhool and was informed by the security that their mother has been missing for 2-3 days (right after giving birth to her kittens).
The frail kittens were then taken in and cared for by Jayna as the newborns immediately required nursing and medical attention.
Upon taking them to the vet, Jayna learned of their age and is now working on neutering the cats when they’re of the appropriate age.
However, she can only temporarily care for the newborn kittens (as she has an adult dog at home) and is seeking a loving foster home for the two newborns.
If you’re looking to adopt the two stray newborns or are seeking more info on the same, you can contact Jayna on +971501149088.