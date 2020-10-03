A Missing Cat And Fragile Stray Kittens: These Two Dubai Residents URGENTLY Need Your Help

Dubai community UNITE! This is a PSA for animal lovers and Dubai residents living around Al Quoz, Al Barsha and First Al Khail Road.

Two residents urgently need your help.

One Twitter user who goes by the name, Rose has lost her domestic long-haired cat named Milo on Tuesday, September 29 and has been sharing pictures of her cat online and around her community to alert those living nearby of her missing cat.

She has put out a “financial reward of AED300 for whoever finds Milo.” Rose further mentioned that he’s not wearing his collar and is worried sick because her home cat is not used to the outdoors

Milo’s owner also added that you might find the cat in a state of shock or disorientation as he’s not used to the outdoors.