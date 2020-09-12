Announcements
Bahrain Takes Cues From The UAE And Normalizes Ties With Israel Brokered By The US
Bahrain will now be the fourth Arab country in the MENA region (after the UAE, Egypt and Jordan) to recognize and establish relations with Israel since its founding in 1948.
As announced by the US President Donald Trump, Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain have reached a landmark to establish full diplomatic relations and normalize their ties. Making it the “second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days.”
In their joint statement, Trump, Netanya and King Hamad called the agreement “a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East.”
This is a new era of peace. Peace for peace. Economy for the economy. We have invested in peace for many years and now peace will invest in us
– An official statement given by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Israel-Bahrain peace treaty.
This massive announcement comes less than a week before the highly-anticipated US-brokered peace signing between UAE and Israel at the White House on Tuesday
The UAE-Israel peace treaty was brokered less than 30 days ago, in August 2020. The ceremony will be held at the White House to celebrate the establishment of full relations between Israel and the UAE.
As more and more countries normalize relations with Israel, the region becomes more stable, secure, and prosperous—and we can keep returning more of our great American troops home.
POTUS added the above and concluded saying that the US will continue to stand with the people of the MENA region and continue to build a brighter, more hopeful future.