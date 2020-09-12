Bahrain Takes Cues From The UAE And Normalizes Ties With Israel Brokered By The US

Bahrain will now be the fourth Arab country in the MENA region (after the UAE, Egypt and Jordan) to recognize and establish relations with Israel since its founding in 1948.

As announced by the US President Donald Trump, Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain have reached a landmark to establish full diplomatic relations and normalize their ties. Making it the “second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days.”

There was much talk after the UAE announced it’s peace deal with Israel, that Bahrain would be the next Arab country to recognise Israel.