A Real-Life Aladdin Was Spotted Hovering On His Flying Carpet Around Dubai

If you ordered a real-life Aladdin… then the heavens have DELIVERED FAM.

In a video doing rounds on social media, a Dubai lad can be seen levitating around various locations across Dubai on his ‘magic flying carpet’ dressed as Disney’s prince charming, Aladdin.

According to the creator (RhyzOrDie)‘s caption, the entire tour de force was a very well executed Halloween stunt. His YouTube description reads:

Fun fact, Halloween is actually one of my faveeee holidays of the year so happy Halloween everyone… I drank so much seawater making this. Stay tuned for the behind-the-scenes video!

The video was shared one day after Halloween and has since bagged over 30k views on RhyzOrDie’s channel.

Head to toe in the Aladdin ensemble, RhyzOrDie was shot wow-ing bystanders at Old Souq and Bur Dubai

Someone give this man the best-Halloween costume award already! #HalloweenSupremacy

Watch the Lovin Show: Wait Times For Dubai Taxis Are Longer And Fare Prices Have Increased