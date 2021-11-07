Latest
A Real-Life Aladdin Was Spotted Hovering On His Flying Carpet Around Dubai
If you ordered a real-life Aladdin… then the heavens have DELIVERED FAM.
In a video doing rounds on social media, a Dubai lad can be seen levitating around various locations across Dubai on his ‘magic flying carpet’ dressed as Disney’s prince charming, Aladdin.
According to the creator (RhyzOrDie)‘s caption, the entire tour de force was a very well executed Halloween stunt. His YouTube description reads:
Fun fact, Halloween is actually one of my faveeee holidays of the year so happy Halloween everyone… I drank so much seawater making this. Stay tuned for the behind-the-scenes video!
The video was shared one day after Halloween and has since bagged over 30k views on RhyzOrDie’s channel.