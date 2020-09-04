News
An Earthquake Was Felt Around The Fujairah Area On Friday Morning
A minor earthquake struck the eastern coast of the UAE earlier on Friday morning.
Minor tremors were felt in Fujairah at 6 08 AM
The National Centre of Meteorology has described the impact of the earthquake, which had a magnitude of 3.4, as only slightly felt by those in the area and “without any effect”.
A couple of earthquakes that have had no impacts have been felt in parts of the UAE in recent months.