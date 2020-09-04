د . إAEDSRر . س

News

An Earthquake Was Felt Around The Fujairah Area On Friday Morning

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A minor earthquake struck the eastern coast of the UAE earlier on Friday morning.

Minor tremors were felt in Fujairah at 6 08 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology has described the impact of the earthquake, which had a magnitude of 3.4, as only slightly felt by those in the area and “without any effect”.

A couple of earthquakes that have had no impacts have been felt in parts of the UAE in recent months.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?