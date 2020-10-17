Announcements
Aster Pharmacy Is Going Around Distributing FREE Boxes Of Face Masks To Dubai Residents!
Did someone say FREE FACE MASKS?!
Face masks are the need of the hour and the good folk at Aster Pharmacy Dubai are going around town distributing FREE protective face masks to Dubai residents as a part of their newly launched campaign.
Starting Saturday, October 17 Aster is going door to door and surprising Dubai peeps with a free box!
They’ve already covered multiple residential buildings in Al Nahda, Dubai and will slowly be making their way to you (hopefully).
And if you ain’t home, then you probz might find one of these packets hanging outside your door as a sweet welcome home surprise, but watch out for your sleazy neighbour.
This is Aster’s way of ensuring their customers are safe and well protected this pandemic! LOVE THAT!
Also, they’ve added a lil reminder with the box saying that Aster Pharmacy does free home deliveries for their products, and have added their toll free number which is 800-700-600 for peeps to ring up with questions.
It’s literally little things like this that really cheer up your day!