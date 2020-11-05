د . إAEDSRر . س

Bigg Boss Star Asim Riaz Is Currently Living His Best Life In Dubai And Fans Are Hungry For More!

Indian model and former season 13 Bigg Boss runner up, Asim Riaz is living his best possible life in Dubai and his MASSIVE fanbase are drooling for more shots of the model livin’ it up in the dream city.

From yacht parties to shopping at the best malls Dubai has to offer to roaming the scenic downtown boulevards, aaahhhhh don’t be shocked if you run into the 27-year-old in Dubai, because the man is all ovaaaa painting the town red.

Did things just get a lil hotter in Dubai or is that just me?!😅

The model’s fans are going craaayyy after hearing that the dreamboat is here vacaying in Dubai!

Driving around the place in luxury cars and slick OOTDs, Asim Riaz is reppinnnn’ his time here in the UAE

Other A-list Indian cinema celebs currently chilling in the city of gold are Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma, along with the entire IPL squad, including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and more.

