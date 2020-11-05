Announcements
Bigg Boss Star Asim Riaz Is Currently Living His Best Life In Dubai And Fans Are Hungry For More!
Indian model and former season 13 Bigg Boss runner up, Asim Riaz is living his best possible life in Dubai and his MASSIVE fanbase are drooling for more shots of the model livin’ it up in the dream city.
From yacht parties to shopping at the best malls Dubai has to offer to roaming the scenic downtown boulevards, aaahhhhh don’t be shocked if you run into the 27-year-old in Dubai, because the man is all ovaaaa painting the town red.