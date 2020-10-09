Burger King UAE Receives Criticism For Falsely Advertising A 'Plant-Based' Burger That Contains Eggs

Dubai’s vegan and vegetarian community aren’t at all happy with the new ‘Plant-Based’ Whopper that Burger King UAE have recently added to their menu.

One would probably take away the fact that the burger would be suitable for vegans, considering that it’s advertised to be ‘plant-based’, although that’s not the case with this specific Whopper!

Fast-food giant Burger King confirmed that the Plant-Based Whopper consists of an egg-based patty, including non-vegan mayo. Thus, Dubai peeps are calling out the international burger franchise for their false advertising and for jumping on the vegan bandwagon without actually making it a wholesome effort.

Residents also complained of the brand’s social media community management, as instead of addressing complaints – comments were being deleted and inquiries were left unanswered.