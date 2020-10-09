Announcements
Burger King UAE Receives Criticism For Falsely Advertising A 'Plant-Based' Burger That Contains Eggs
Dubai’s vegan and vegetarian community aren’t at all happy with the new ‘Plant-Based’ Whopper that Burger King UAE have recently added to their menu.
One would probably take away the fact that the burger would be suitable for vegans, considering that it’s advertised to be ‘plant-based’, although that’s not the case with this specific Whopper!
Fast-food giant Burger King confirmed that the Plant-Based Whopper consists of an egg-based patty, including non-vegan mayo. Thus, Dubai peeps are calling out the international burger franchise for their false advertising and for jumping on the vegan bandwagon without actually making it a wholesome effort.
Residents also complained of the brand’s social media community management, as instead of addressing complaints – comments were being deleted and inquiries were left unanswered.
Similar to the launch of the Rebel Whopper in the UK back in Jan, 2020, BK here in the UAE is probably targetting their newest burger to flexitarians (those who mostly eat veg and want to reduce their meat consumption) as well
This burger would have been considered a game-changer if it appealed to the veg+vegan community in the UAE as a whole.
Dubai’s community is requesting for the fast-food giant to be more transparent with their ingredients as another factor that makes the burger not suitable for veg & vegans is that the Whopper is cooked on the same grills as the beef burgers in the kitchens
Burger King commented on their ‘plant-based’ burger by saying it’s not vegan as the Whopper contains ‘EGG’… which completely goes against the plant-based advertising model
As eggs are an animal byproduct and by no means ‘plant-based’.
A quick google search of ‘plant-based’ reads,
Plant–based or plant-forward eating patterns focus on foods primarily from plants. This includes not only fruits and vegetables, but also nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans.
The semi-plant-based burger launch is facing heavy criticism on social media
BK’s community management is being called into question as well…
What about the mayonnaise? That’s not vegan
To BK’s defence, the fast-good giant never advertised their burgers as ‘vegan’.