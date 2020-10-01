Burj Khalifa Is All Set To Display A Grand Projection Of Mahatma Gandhi To Mark His 150th Birth Anniversary This Friday

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is an Indian hero who became the global face of non-violence! To mark the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa will display images of India’s freedom movement leader and global icon of peace on the evening of Friday, October 2, for the THIRD consecutive year in the UAE.

October 2, famously known as ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ will also mark the International Day of Non-Violence

This occasion was given birth to by none other than Gandhi himself, who peacefully fought alongside his comrades to help India attain independence from the British colonial rule in 1947.