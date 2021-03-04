This Popular Airline Is Offering Flights For AED1

Kabayans in the hooooood, listen up! Get your hands on some incredibly cheap flights from Dubai to Manila with Cebu Pacific.

Looking to head to the Philippines for business, leisure, family, etc.? Then make your way to the Cebu Pacific website and check out their UNREAL rates that go as low as 1 freggin’ DIRHAM!

The largest national flag carrier of the Philippines, Cebu Pacific, is advertising passenger flights from Dubai to Manila for as low as 1 dirham as a one-way base fare from March 3 to 5 in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Moreover, Cebu Pacific will also offer flyers 25% off for flight add-ons.