Live Out Your Alice In Wonderland Dreams At City Walk's Floral Haven 

Looking to level up your profile picture?!

We’ve all been cooped up indoors for what seems like aeons now, and have been stuck with the same old boring profile pics, WhatsApp pics, Insta pics… it’s just the SAME everywhere, so take advantage of all the new winter installations around Dubai and make your way to this selfie HAVEN!

Head to City Walk (a city within a city in the heart of Dubai) from October 29 to November 14 to transport your pretty-self to a floral Alice-in-Wonderland-like setting!

All floral everything, get lost in a GIANT FLOWER MAZE and take full-on selfies by riveting floral displays.

Tis’ the lifeeeee sis.

City Walk will legit turn ultra gram-worthy for a solid 2-weeks

Perf for those looking for a hot photo-op location, families looking for a fun, memorable day out and girl gangs looking for iconic squad pics.

 

Ohhh BTWW City Walk is giving you more than just a magical, floral photo backdrop, they’re also giving a 20% cashback on every spend of AED 300 from October 29 – November 14

The creative lifestyle space where you can live, work and play AKA City Walk boasts of some thrilling retail stores like Maje, Sandro, Ted Baker, Concepts, Weekend Max Mara, Le Cube Boutique, American Vintage, Contessa Bridal and VAO Concept store. Shop for AED 300 at any store and get 20% cashback.

BONUSSS BONANZA: City Walk will also host FREE Yoga classes every Friday and Saturday from November 6 – 28. KA-CHING.

 

Keep in mind:

City Walk’s floral wonderland and 20% cashback offer will only last from October 29 to November 14.

For more deets click here, or call +97145905090.

City Walk

Designed to evolve as a city within a city, City Walk is a preferred lifestyle choice for residents and tourists looking for a sophisticated destination to shop, dine, socialize and spend quality time in a chic urban oasis in the heart of the city.

