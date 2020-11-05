Live Out Your Alice In Wonderland Dreams At City Walk's Floral Haven 

Looking to level up your profile picture?!

We’ve all been cooped up indoors for what seems like aeons now, and have been stuck with the same old boring profile pics, WhatsApp pics, Insta pics… it’s just the SAME everywhere, so take advantage of all the new winter installations around Dubai and make your way to this selfie HAVEN!

Head to City Walk (a city within a city in the heart of Dubai) from October 29 to November 14 to transport your pretty-self to a floral Alice-in-Wonderland-like setting!

All floral everything, get lost in a GIANT FLOWER MAZE and take full-on selfies by riveting floral displays.

Tis’ the lifeeeee sis.

City Walk will legit turn ultra gram-worthy for a solid 2-weeks

Perf for those looking for a hot photo-op location, families looking for a fun, memorable day out and girl gangs looking for iconic squad pics.