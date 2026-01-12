Creators! Flex Your Best Skills At This NVIDIA Competition

If you’re into digital art, design, or anything creative that lives on a powerful screen, this one’s worth putting on your radar.

NVIDIA GeForce Middle East is bringing Studio Nights 6 to Dubai’s Museum of the Future, and it’s something you definitely don’t want to miss out on!

Studio Nights 6 is all about spotlighting the region’s most talented creatives who use GeForce RTX GPUs to turn big ideas into some seriously impressive work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NVIDIA GeForce Middle East (@nvidiageforceme)

Artists from across the MENA region will be showcasing their projects, competing in a creative showdown, and getting recognised for pushing the boundaries of digital creativity.

There are five creative categories in the mix:

Digital Fashion Design

3D and CGI

Interior Design

Videography (short films)

Photography

Whether you’re there to compete or just get that creator’s inspiration, this is the place to be. And pssst…entry is free!

If you do want to participate though, you better hurry because the spots are limited and it’s all on first come, first served basis.

More about the big competition

The rules are quite simple: Just draw your inspo from Dubai’s skyline or the Museum of the Future and present your content on it.

But remember to get your submissions in by January 25!

Winners from each category will be announced during the event and will walk away with exclusive prizes from NVIDIA, plus major exposure across NVIDIA’s social channels and select media partners. Basically, it’s a big win for creatives looking to get their work out there and get recognized.

The name behind it all

Behind it all is NVIDIA RTX Studio, the tech powering over 130 creative apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, Blender, DaVinci Resolve and V-Ray, helping creators work faster, smoother and smarter. All the apps that creators basically breathe with.

So if you love seeing creativity and tech collide, this is one night you’ll want to be part of.

More deets here!

When: February 13th

Where: Museum of the Future – Dubai

Registration and more information: nvidiastudiospace.com/nights/sn6