Comedy Stars Dayo & Deji Spill The Tea Behind Their Funniest Skits

The sibling comedy duo taking Dubai’s by storm

Get ready to meet the hilarious sibling duo making waves in Dubai’s content creation scene! Dayo and Deji Adebola, who studied at CUD and RIT, are bringing their unique humour to social media with viral videos that turn everyday moments into comedic gold.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

From bickering to viral hits

From bickering over video edits to sharing random funny ideas, their chemistry is what makes their content so entertaining. With a fanbase growing by the day, they’ve mastered the art of mixing real-life conversations with humour – and it’s no surprise why people can’t get enough.

As they put it, “If something random comes up, we’ll just run with it and put it out there. Our audience is in on the joke.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayo Adebola (@blacklooneytune)

Their journey in content creation is just beginning. With plans to launch a media agency in Dubai, these siblings are ready to take their creativity to the next level.

Don’t miss the full interview, watch it now and get ready to laugh!

WATCH: Comedy Stars Spill The Tea Behind Their Funniest Skits

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!