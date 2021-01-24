The UAE Responds To Denmark Halting All Flights From Dubai In Fear Of COVID-19 Testing Standards 

The UAE has recently witnessed a surge of COVID-19 infections within the country, resulting in tighter restrictions across boards and a ramp-up in the number of inspections being carried out throughout establishments and facilities.

Over the weekend, Denmark announced a temporary 5-day suspension of all flights from the UAE over mounting doubts of Dubai’s coronavirus test centres.

Danish officials took the decision to suspend flights after obtaining information conveying that COVID-19 tests conducted in Dubai before leaving the city are not reliable.

The UAE has issued a statement in support of their coronavirus testing centre protocols whilst being in talks with officials from Denmark

Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation clarified that all accredited UAE testing centres are regularly subject to strict quality checks, and added the following,

Severe penalties are imposed for non-compliance with international standards to ensure the highest level of quality in testing.

His Excellency noted that communication is currently underway with the Danish authorities to clarify the details and cases behind the decision, in order to guarantee the safety and security of all travellers.