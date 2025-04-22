From Dishwasher To Entrepreneur: How Dubai Changed This Man’s Life

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Dubai is the story of dreams. Everyone in this city comes to work hard to leave better than they came. And we LOVE to see stories that make it happen!
Rahil shared his life story on an Instagram video and has inspired several people since! Check out his story below:
View this post on Instagram
Rahil worked tirelessly in Turkey and shared the story of how his fingers would bleed every night. Soon he was able to land a job as a cleaner in Dubai and that’s when things began changing.
Along with his brother, he was able to start Swoo Brothers– a clothing store in Dubai. He’s still hustling hard in this business by creating content to advertise his products.
View this post on Instagram
Stories like these inspire people so much, especially when it comes from closer to home. P.S. Supporting small businesses means supporting stories like this!
ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi’s New Beach For The Visually Impaired Is Seriously Raising The Bar
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service