From Dishwasher To Entrepreneur: How Dubai Changed This Man’s Life

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Dubai is the story of dreams. Everyone in this city comes to work hard to leave better than they came. And we LOVE to see stories that make it happen!

Rahil Ahmed worked as a dishwasher in Turkey with no job security…but his life turned around when he finally got a job in Dubai as a janitor. But this was just the beginning.

Rahil shared his life story on an Instagram video and has inspired several people since! Check out his story below:

 

Rahil went from a cleaner in Dubai to opening his own clothing store in Deira

Rahil worked tirelessly in Turkey and shared the story of how his fingers would bleed every night. Soon he was able to land a job as a cleaner in Dubai and that’s when things began changing.

Along with his brother, he was able to start Swoo Brothers– a clothing store in Dubai. He’s still hustling hard in this business by creating content to advertise his products.

The comments are full of pride

Stories like these inspire people so much, especially when it comes from closer to home. P.S. Supporting small businesses means supporting stories like this!

