Abu Dhabi’s New Beach For The Visually Impaired Is Seriously Raising The Bar

A new standard for inclusivity everywhere… and of course, you’ll find it in the capital city!

A 1,000-square-meter beach area near Gate 3 of the Abu Dhabi Corniche has been designated exclusively for the visually impaired, offering a safe and enjoyable environment with comprehensive security, safety, and entertainment facilities

The beach has been recognised by the World Disability Union as a Disability-Friendly Beach, underscoring its compliance with global accessibility standards.

The beach is loaded with services catered to the visually impaired

Features include:

– A dedicated vehicle service for People of Determination to facilitate transportation to the beach.

– Paved guidance pathways with specialized tactile tiles extending along the walkway.

– An instructional Braille signboard detailing the proper use of the swimming area.

– A fenced pathway equipped with a guiding rope and alert bells at both ends, emitting sound cues to direct users to the swimming area.

– A designated swimming zone supervised by a trained lifeguard to ensure safety.

– A Braille service guide providing comprehensive details to ensure a seamless experience for visually impaired visitors of all ages.

All you need to know about this fantastic beach?

In addition to these specialised services, the Visually Impaired Beach offers several amenities aimed at enhancing accessibility and comfort, such as:

– Free entry for visually impaired visitors, along with one accompanying guest.

– Accessible walkways for People of Determination and the elderly.

– Dedicated restrooms for People of Determination.

– Floating wheelchairs designed for water access.

– Complimentary drinking water stations.

– Free transportation services for People of Determination and senior citizens.

– Designated parking spaces for People of Determination.

The tiny details

The Municipality has announced that the beach will be open daily from 6 am to 12 midnight, with swimming permitted from 6 am until sunset.

Regarding safety measures, Abu Dhabi City Municipality has ensured that the beach is designed to cater to the unique needs of visually impaired visitors, allowing them to enjoy an independent swimming experience while maintaining the highest safety standards. A licensed nurse is also available on-site throughout the beach’s operating hours to provide first aid assistance if needed.

