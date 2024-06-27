Donald Trump Jr. Is Blown Away By His Emirates First Class Flight
Who doesn’t love the Middle East? Well, Donald Trump Jr. is yet another admirer of the Middle East and its lifestyle.
Son of the former US President visited Dubai and Oman on a short trip for several projects in the Middle East.
Donald Trump Jr. flies first class and shares his experience on the flight
Trump Jr. shared that he spent over 30 hours flying with 18 hours of work in Dubai and Oman, all while enjoying a great time in the comfortable first-class flight. He also mentioned the privacy provided by closed doors in the first-class cabin. “I’m in first class on Emirates, and this is sick,” he exclaimed, praising the fully-flat beds with enclosed cubbies and mattresses for added comfort.
He further praised the spacious legroom and mouthwatering dining options, describing them as the ultimate way to handle such long journeys.
“If you’re going to do 18 hours on the ground, a day trip to the Middle East, this is the way to do it,” he concluded, reflecting on the luxury and convenience of his travel experience.
