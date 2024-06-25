News

The Internet Is Buzzing With Claims Of Cristiano Ronaldo’s AED 98 million Jumeirah Bay Land Purchase

Hop onto X and search “Cristiano Ronaldo Dubai,” and you’ll be buried in tweets about his latest splurge…

Rumor has it, he’s dropped AED 98 million on a prime Jumeirah Bay spot. Looks like Ronaldo’s new goal is real estate domination.

That’s a BIG number!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have reportedly snagged some prime land on the ultra-exclusive Jumeirah Island for a cool AED 98 million. With Ronaldo kicking goals for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Dubai’s just a short hop away… And his Totó restaurant is opening soon here.. So why not grab a piece of the action?

Just another day in the life of CR7…

Rumor has it CR7 and Georgina just bought a plot on a seahorse-shaped island off Dubai’s coast. This fancy spot is a stone’s throw from the Palm Islands and managed by one of the UAE’s top luxury real estate groups.

If you’re curious for more deets about the island, brace yourself. Ronaldo is reportedly planning to build a mansion there, with construction set to wrap up by the end of December. The island already has 15 luxury homes and boasts the most exclusive beaches in the region, along with entertainment clubs, a hotel, yacht club, and diving center. In other words, a literal dream.

What’s the aim?

The couple aims to build a mansion for themselves and their five children, with plans to finish by December. The property sits on a seahorse-shaped island connected to Dubai by a 300-meter bridge. Currently, the island boasts 15 mansions, with expectations to double soon.

While these claims aren’t confirmed, Dubai perfectly fits Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s lifestyle—so it all adds up!

