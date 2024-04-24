Cristiano Ronaldo’s Totó Restaurant Is Coming To Dubai

We all know Cristiano Ronaldo as the football superstar, but did you know he’s also got a soft spot for Italian cuisine? Totó restaurant, co-owned by Ronaldo, has found its home in Dubai.

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

An Instagram video revealed the arrival of the restaurant in Dubai

Yep, someone spotted Cristiano Ronaldo’s restaurant… and it’s landing right in front of the mighty Burj Khalifa!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai (@dubai0006)

Totó first opened in Madrid back in 2020

TOTÓ is like stepping into a time machine to 1950s Italian cinema. Picture vintage charm meets modern luxury, with classic decor and timeless recipes creating an unforgettable dining experience. It’s basically a journey back to the Golden Age of cinema, where every bite feels like a scene from a classic movie.

And if you’re wondering what to expect from the menu…

At Totó, you can expect a menu as impressive as the GOAT’s footwork on the field. From traditional antipasti to delectable pastas and pizzas, each dish is a winning goal for your taste buds… because Ronaldo definitely wouldn’t settle for anything less than top-notch.

And when it comes to the prices… You can kick off your Italian adventure at TOTÓ for as little as 20 euros (AED 79), which might can call a steal considering you’re dining in the same league as the football star…

Totó recently opened in Abu Dhabi