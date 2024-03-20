News

A Fake Website Claims That Drake Will Perform In Dubai On May 3

Drake Concert Website

Drake fans, get ready to either scream with joy or sob into your pillows…

OVO Tour Dubai, a website and an Instagram account, is claiming that a Drake concert is happening soon this year

And that day is May 3! The event organizers allegedly connected to Drake were selling early bird tickets for AED 317, and they’re already sold out. Plus, they were hosting a giveaway for 5x Golden Circle Tickets along with 1 Backstage Access Pass.

However, since Drake himself has not made an official announcement, netizens are reporting this page might be a scam.

 

The event details on their website are pretty vague…

The website mentioned that alongside Drake, there will be two special guests at the concert. However, neither the venue, nor the guest artists, have been announced.

Is Drake actually coming?

Skepticism is growing among fans, with some even labelling the event as a potential scam. And amidist the uncertainty, many who paid for tickets are eagerly await official confirmation and further clarification to restate their doubts.

The website’s talking big, but Drake hasn’t said a word yet… Therefore, exercising caution and purchasing tickets solely from reputable sources is crucial to avoid any potential scams or disappointments.

Just last weekend, the rapper shared an interesting snap…

Drake recently posted a snap of a letter from the UAE consulate in Houston, sparking speculation. However, he hasn’t mentioned anything about a concert yet. Looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer for an official announcements!

Read Here: An Invite To Perform? Drake Received An Envelope From A UAE Consulate

If this turns out to be real, it won’t be Drake’s first concert in Dubai

Fun fact: Drake’s last Dubai International Stadium concert was back on March 15, 2015, drawing in over 15,000 fans. Can you believe it’s been almost a decade since then? Time flies when you’re jamming to Drake tunes!

