A Fake Website Claims That Drake Will Perform In Dubai On May 3
Drake fans, get ready to either scream with joy or sob into your pillows…
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
Is Drake actually coming?
Just last weekend, the rapper shared an interesting snap…
Drake recently posted a snap of a letter from the UAE consulate in Houston, sparking speculation. However, he hasn’t mentioned anything about a concert yet. Looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer for an official announcements!
Read Here: An Invite To Perform? Drake Received An Envelope From A UAE Consulate
If this turns out to be real, it won’t be Drake’s first concert in Dubai
Fun fact: Drake’s last Dubai International Stadium concert was back on March 15, 2015, drawing in over 15,000 fans. Can you believe it’s been almost a decade since then? Time flies when you’re jamming to Drake tunes!