A Fake Website Claims That Drake Will Perform In Dubai On May 3

OVO Tour Dubai, a website and an Instagram account, is claiming that a Drake concert is happening soon this year

And that day is May 3! The event organizers allegedly connected to Drake were selling early bird tickets for AED 317, and they’re already sold out. Plus, they were hosting a giveaway for 5x Golden Circle Tickets along with 1 Backstage Access Pass.

However, since Drake himself has not made an official announcement, netizens are reporting this page might be a scam.

The event details on their website are pretty vague…

The website mentioned that alongside Drake, there will be two special guests at the concert. However, neither the venue, nor the guest artists, have been announced.