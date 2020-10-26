د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Now Has Advanced-Level Facial Recognition Systems Installed In Metro Stations

DXB is getting hi-fi with its security and has installed advanced-level facial recognition surveillance cameras in the Expo 2020 Metro Station.

HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council was briefed on the same when he was visiting the operations room, laboratory and the future lobby of the Hamdan Smart Station for Simulation and Training.

The Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) surveillance cams that aim to enhance and boost law enforcement will soon be installed throughout other metro stations in Dubai as well.

Dubai is clearly not joking around with its ‘Smart City’ title…

