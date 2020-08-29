Dubai Police Is Aiming For An Accident-Free Day On August 30 – Making The Roads A Safe Place For Returning Students

Dubai popo are on a mission to make the roads as safe as possible with their annual awareness campaign, ‘A Day Without Accidents’.

This campaign all set to roll out on Sunday, August 30 aims to ensure that the first day of the new school year is accident-free for the thousands of kiddos heading back to the grind.

‘A Day without Accidents’ has seen great success in the past two years with ZERO deaths and injuries reported in the city, drastically reducing accidents by 50 per-freggin-cent!!

This corona-2020 the campaign will be held under the slogan ‘Together We Can Make Dubai Streets Safer’