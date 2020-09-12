Dubai Police Whisk Away A 3-Year-Old On A Joy Ride To Drive Away Her Fear Of Police Officers

Patrolling and keeping the city safe is one thing, but checking up on residents and ensuring their wellbeing is a whole other ball game.

The Dubai popo squad have proved once again that they’re the BEST in the world as they drive away a 3-year-old girl’s fear of officers in uniform in just one meeting.

Colonel Dr Mubarak Bin Nawas Al Ketbi, director of Dubai Tourist Police, said that Hasan Al Khalsan’s family had approached Dubai Police and sought their assistance in helping their little girl, Alyazeya, who would cry every time she sees a police officer in uniform.

After which the cops dispatched a team of profesh female officers who met little Alyazeya with gifts and gave her a ride in a luxury Maserati patrol car!

The team of Dubai officers surprised the little girl at her home and took her on a ride around the neighbourhood.