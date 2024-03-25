People Spent AED38 Million In One Night At A Number Plate Auction

Like every year during the Holy Month of Ramadan, Dubai held the “Most Noble Number” charity auction at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai last night. Directed by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the initiative aims to establish a 1 billion AED endowment fund supporting mothers.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with Emirates Auction, and supported by Dubai RTA, Etisalat by e&, and du, the event showcased 31 special numbers. Bidders, including leading businessmen and philanthropists, engaged in spirited auctions, showcasing their commitment to the cause.

It was a beacon of generosity where AED 38.095 million for the Mothers’ Endowment campaign were raised and the most unique numbers were SOLD!

RTA special plate numbers dominated, fetching a whopping AED29.025 million, while bids for Etisalat by e& special numbers totalled AED 4.135 million, and du special numbers raised AED 4.935 million. The top du mobile number – 0587777777 – fetched AED 3.2 million, and AED 2.875 million for the Etisalat by e& number 0545555555.

The highest bid, AED4 million, secured the coveted V39 plate

This auction is just the beginning, with more opportunities to contribute through similar events and online auctions across the UAE. Donations can also be made via the campaign website or toll-free number 800 9999.

As the auction concluded, it left an indelible mark of unity and compassion. Each contribution, big or small, adds to the collective effort of building a brighter future for generations to come.