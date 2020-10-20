Brave Dubai Residents Share Their Breast Cancer Stories As A Reminder For Everyone To Get Checked

BREAST CANCER DOES NOT MEAN A DEATH SENTENCE

This powerful message from Dubai’s very own Kris Fade is strongly urging women everywhere to get themselves checked this PINKtober for early detection.

October is breast cancer awareness month and in light of this, brave women are sharing their breast cancer battle stories so to spread awareness and to inspire others to book a checkup.

Their message was loud and clear, you can STILL get diagnosed with breast cancer even if you don’t have any family history of the same

These six women are proper CHAMPS, for them losing was NOT an option as they fought through the pain and came out stronger than ever and are now sharing their stories.

Also raising awareness about the disease and the benefits of early detection Kris Fade added,