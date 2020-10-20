Announcements
Brave Dubai Residents Share Their Breast Cancer Stories As A Reminder For Everyone To Get Checked
BREAST CANCER DOES NOT MEAN A DEATH SENTENCE
This powerful message from Dubai’s very own Kris Fade is strongly urging women everywhere to get themselves checked this PINKtober for early detection.
October is breast cancer awareness month and in light of this, brave women are sharing their breast cancer battle stories so to spread awareness and to inspire others to book a checkup.
Their message was loud and clear, you can STILL get diagnosed with breast cancer even if you don’t have any family history of the same
These six women are proper CHAMPS, for them losing was NOT an option as they fought through the pain and came out stronger than ever and are now sharing their stories.
Also raising awareness about the disease and the benefits of early detection Kris Fade added,
1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime
Reduce your risk by getting regular screenings, avoid smoking, stay physically active, maintain a very healthy lifestyle and by GETTING CHECKED.
FYI, Zulekha Hospital is offering FREE breast cancer screenings for women in the country until the end of October, as part of its campaign ‘Pink It Now’ – encouraging women to get regular checkups for early detection and prevention of breast cancer.