Dubai Royals Change Their Display Pictures In Memory Of HH Sheikh Mohammed's Late Father Sheikh Rashid
UAE royals are remembering one of the greatest leaders, Sheikh Rashed bin Saeed Al Maktoum on the occasion of his 30th death anniversary.
Tributes were paid to Sheikh Rashed AKA the Father of Dubai on Tuesday, October 6 – a day before the 30th anniversary of Sheikh Rashid’s death.
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai changed their social media display pictures and shared sweet tributes for HH Sheikh Mohammed’s late father.
Considered to be one of the greatest leaders, the late Sheikh Rashid ruled Dubai from for 32 years from 1958 until his death in 1990
Sheikh Rashid left Dubai on the path of success and after his death, the city was on track to becoming a global centre of business, tourism and commerce.
In a statement on Twitter, HH Sheikh Mohammed revealed his father “was not very talkative but thought a lot”
He was not very talkative .. a lot of thinking .. his view was deep as a wide sea .. his day began before people .. and his dreams go beyond his years .. he loved his wife Latifa .. he loved Dubai .. faithful to the union .. he left quietly after he filled the world with noise with his deeds .. and what Are gone…