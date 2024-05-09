News

Dubai Taxi Fares Have Increased After The Rise In Petrol Prices

Farah Makhlouf
By

Dubai Taxi commuters, you’ve been warned! May arrived and with that, the price of petrol has increased slightly. On April 30, the UAE announced the new petrol prices for the month (prices per litre):

  • Super 98: AED3.34 as opposed to AED3.15 in April
  • Special 95: AED3.22 as opposed to AED3.03 in April
  • E-Plus 91: AED3.15 as opposed to AED2.96 in April
  • Diesel: AED3.07 as opposed to AED3.09 in April (so this decreased)

Now yes fueling up your car will cost a bit extra – but so will your taxi fare this month

The rate per KM has increased to AED 2.09 from AED 1.97

So your regular journey will cost just a little more as the rate per KM has increased. However, the base rate of AED12 has remained the same. Just remember the time you book your taxi will change the base rate. If you book during rush hours, you’re bound to pay a little more. Whereas when you hail a cab off the street on a random Saturday at 1 PM, you’ll be charged a little less.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Metro’s Full Service Will Be Restored!

READ NEXT: The Complete List Of Holidays For 2024

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

Shopping

See more

More like this