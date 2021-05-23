د . إAEDSRر . س

A Truck Accident On SZR Before Mall Of Emirates Is Causing Major Delays 

Dubai Police have issued a warning about traffic delays on Sheikh Zayed Road, before Mall of Emirates towards Trade Centre.

The congestion is a result of a flipped truck on the side of the highway.

No injuries have been reported thus far. This is a developing story.

Dubai Police are urging motorists to drive with caution

Please be mindful that crowding around accident sites could result in an AED1,000 fine.

Dubai Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Citywide – Effective Immediately

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced revised COVID-19 precautionary measures for events and restos throughout Dubai.

All updated measures are to come into effect from today, Monday, May 17. However, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing in public will still be mandatory.

List of revised regulations include:

1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table

2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table 

3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees 

4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees 

5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70% 

6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100%

7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations

8. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities

To read more updates here.

