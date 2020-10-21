Dubai Twitter Is Going Bonkers Over These HILAR 'Emily In Paris' Memes

One word. DED.

If you’re reading this then you’re surely no stranger to the trending Netflix show Emily in Paris, and hate it or love it you’re still talking about it.

Imagine a world where you land ‘THE’ dream job overnight, become a budding influencer in Paris… OVERNIGHT, have every second man in Paris obsessing over you, having your designer clothes and crazy high stilettos solve all your probs, and get away with knowing ZERO French in Paris… well Netflix HAS created a world just like that and it’s called Emily in Paris.

And shows like this just make for BRILL meme material? Agree or agree? Well, Dubai Twitter sure does agree.

