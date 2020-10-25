Dubai's Filipino Community Is Going WILD Over The Recent Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Pageant 

The Filipino community in Dubai just can NOT get enough of the glam and full of wit Miss Universe Philippines 2020 contest that was being held back at home!

A contest where all the beauties with brains of the country are celebrated for their spirit and talents.

The finals which aired today (Sunday, October 25) saw Rabiya Mateo, 23, of Iloilo City crowned as the winner of the nailbiting pageant.

The beaming 23-year-old will now go onto represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant

Rabiya was crowned by Gazini Ganados, who placed in the Top 20 of the Miss Universe pageant in 2019.

The Top 4 runner-ups were ranked as the following: