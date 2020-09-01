Dubai
Emirates Airlines Receives AED 7.3 Billion From The Dubai Government
The Dubai Government has put in a massive 7.3 billion dirhams ($2 billion) into their flagship airline since the beginning of the global pandemic. – according to Reuters.
Dubai had announced earlier in the year that it will be committed to provide financial support to Emirates Airlines
Emirates in May said it planned to raise debt to manage the impact of the pandemic. It raised 4.4 billion dirhams in the first quarter. This month it asked cabin crew to take voluntarily unpaid leave. – Reuters
