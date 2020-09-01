Emirates Airlines Receives AED 7.3 Billion From The Dubai Government

Emirates in May said it planned to raise debt to manage the impact of the pandemic. It raised 4.4 billion dirhams in the first quarter. This month it asked cabin crew to take voluntarily unpaid leave. – Reuters

Emirates restarted some passenger flights after May 21, however like the aviation industry as a whole, Emirates felt the negative business impact of two months with no flights.

The aviation, travel and tourism industry were a few of the worst hit industries during the pandemic and many jobs were cut in order to survive.

The Dubai Government has put in a massive 7.3 billion dirhams ($2 billion) into their flagship airline since the beginning of the global pandemic. – according to Reuters .

