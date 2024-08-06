News

Emirates Cancelled Flights To And From Bangladesh Today Due To Civil Unrest

Farah Makhlouf
By

Bangladesh is experiencing 2 weeks of civil unrest and constant protests. The violence erupted over anti-quota protests—a quota which reserves government jobs for descendants of veterans who participated in the war of independence in 1971.

The protests have since flooded over into the UAE 2 weeks ago

 

Emirates has cancelled flights to and from Dhaka due to civil unrest

This decision follows the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina yesterday, whose residence was looted, and ongoing protests in Bangladesh.

In response, the Consul-General of Bangladesh in the UAE has called for restraint and advocated for peaceful co-existence among Bangladeshi citizens in the UAE

The post shared by the Consul read:

“All expatriate Bangladeshis living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates are specially requested to show maximum restraint, coexist peacefully and harmoniously, and abide by the laws and regulations of the host country.”

2 weeks ago, Bangladeshi nations were protesting in the UAE, which consequently led to 3 life sentences and prison sentences for 54 others

