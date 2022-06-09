NO, Emirates Is Not Giving You An AED10,000 Cash Prize

When it sounds too good to be true… It probably is.

A ‘prize’ from Dubai’s beloved Emirates airline has been circulating on WhatsApp, stating that you could win an AED10,000 cash prize. You simply need to click a promo link to avail. Residents are then prompted to share personal info, like bank account details, so you can claim the prize.

Emirates denied any link to the promotional text

“Emirates is aware that there are online competitions circulating regarding cash giveaways. This is not an official competition and we advise caution. All Emirates-authorised content is hosted on our official channels, including our social media accounts marked with a blue tick.”

Emirates Rep

via GIPHY

WATCH: COVID Cases In The UAE Rise To 800+ For The First Time In 3 Months