Your Contactless DXB Airport Experience Cranked Up A Notch As Emirates Introduces Self Check-In Kiosks In Dubai Great for passengers… (but not so great for staff) Emirates is enhancing your airport experience by introducing self-check-in kiosks in Dubai. If you’re travelling from Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport then get ready to literally FLY through check-in with this new service. Passengers will be able to swiftly check-in choose their seats, receive their boarding pass, drop off their bags and head straight to immigration zones, all in a jiffy. 16 new self-service bag drop machines and 8 self-service check-in kiosks are up and running at DXB Emirates plans to beef up these numbers up over the coming months.

Emirates staff will be on-call around the new kiosks to help passengers struggling to navigate the machines and to clean and sanitize ’em kiosks after each use

These kiosks will work to complement the desks manned by Emirates check-in agents to reduce waiting time for customers during peak periods and improve the customer experience in Dubai

Currently, ONLY passengers are permitted inside the DXB airport and upon entering passengers travelling to select destinations will be able to opt for the newly introduced self-serve check-in kiosk!