Your Contactless DXB Airport Experience Cranked Up A Notch As Emirates Introduces Self Check-In Kiosks In Dubai
Great for passengers… (but not so great for staff) Emirates is enhancing your airport experience by introducing self-check-in kiosks in Dubai.
If you’re travelling from Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport then get ready to literally FLY through check-in with this new service. Passengers will be able to swiftly check-in choose their seats, receive their boarding pass, drop off their bags and head straight to immigration zones, all in a jiffy.
16 new self-service bag drop machines and 8 self-service check-in kiosks are up and running at DXB
Emirates plans to beef up these numbers up over the coming months.