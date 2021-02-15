Latest
"The Western World Will Not Be Safe": Emirati Business Tycoon On The COVID Pandemic
This Pandemic Will Not Go Away Unless Everyone Gets Vaccinated”
In an interview with CNBC Middle East, DP World Chairman, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem shared that 2021 looks good because there’s finally a vaccine, however, the only way that mankind can overcome the pandemic is if everyone gets vaccinated.
Speaking more on Dubai’s big vaccine distribution plans, DP World’s Chairman added that Dubai launched a vaccine alliance to speed up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally amid the pandemic.
“There are over 12 billion vaccines for use, but 9 billion already reserved by the western countries… which only constitutes of only 14% of the population… what will happen to the rest?”
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem added that,
The Western world will not be safe if everyone is not vaccinated… and the one thing we’ve learned in this pandemic is that we need to be innovative in reaching our customer and handling our business.
“After world war 2, the biggest challenge today… facing the world is how to get the vaccine to the people.”
